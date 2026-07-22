Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $7.08 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Arvest Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,004 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,960 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.7%

PG opened at $148.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25. The company's 50 day moving average price is $147.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.Procter & Gamble's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble is expanding manufacturing in Egypt to use the country as a hub for exports into Gulf and African markets, which could improve supply-chain efficiency and support longer-term international growth. Procter & Gamble (PG) Expands Egypt Manufacturing To Serve Gulf And African Markets

Procter & Gamble is expanding manufacturing in Egypt to use the country as a hub for exports into Gulf and African markets, which could improve supply-chain efficiency and support longer-term international growth. Positive Sentiment: Several articles frame PG as a defensive “safe haven” and a strong dividend stock, which may be attracting investors looking to rotate away from higher-volatility AI names and into steadier consumer staples. As the AI Selloff Worsens, Time-Tested Procter Gamble Stock Could Be the Biggest Winner

Several articles frame PG as a defensive “safe haven” and a strong dividend stock, which may be attracting investors looking to rotate away from higher-volatility AI names and into steadier consumer staples. Positive Sentiment: PG is also being compared favorably on value and dividend appeal versus other consumer-staples names, reinforcing the view that it remains a high-quality holding for long-term income investors. NWL vs. PG: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

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