Arvest Bank Trust Division Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 254.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,897 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $26,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $889.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business's fifty day moving average is $929.62 and its 200 day moving average is $799.21. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,073.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,103.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $1,043.00 to $1,218.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $980.57.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,210,388.80. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total transaction of $4,982,055.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,789.82. This trade represents a 37.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

More Caterpillar News

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Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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