Arvest Bank Trust Division Purchases 60,243 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 1,587.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,037 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 60,243 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,549,000. Bensler LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $6,350,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,613 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,224,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 38.3% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 662,139 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $96,480,000 after buying an additional 183,515 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 272,284 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,677,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $5,225,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,110.56. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,501,885 shares of company stock valued at $246,477,400. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $158.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $199.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.67. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.86 and a fifty-two week high of $179.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.24 and a 200-day moving average of $137.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $181.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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