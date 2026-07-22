Arvest Bank Trust Division Purchases Shares of 62,936 Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,936 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $4,527,000.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $842,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of UBER opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.95. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.19 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $145.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor attention around Uber has increased, which can help keep the stock active and support sentiment if the market is positioning ahead of a catalyst. Article Title

Investor attention around Uber has increased, which can help keep the stock active and support sentiment if the market is positioning ahead of a catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Domino’s said third-party delivery partnerships, including Uber Eats, are driving more order growth and bringing in new customers, reinforcing the value of Uber’s delivery platform. Article Title

Domino’s said third-party delivery partnerships, including Uber Eats, are driving more order growth and bringing in new customers, reinforcing the value of Uber’s delivery platform. Positive Sentiment: Another Domino’s update emphasized strong order growth, digital reach and global expansion, which suggests continuing demand through delivery channels that can benefit Uber Eats volume. Article Title

Another Domino’s update emphasized strong order growth, digital reach and global expansion, which suggests continuing demand through delivery channels that can benefit Uber Eats volume. Positive Sentiment: A new Uber Eats-related deal involving GameStop suggests Uber’s delivery marketplace is still expanding into additional merchant categories, which could support future revenue growth. Article Title

A new Uber Eats-related deal involving GameStop suggests Uber’s delivery marketplace is still expanding into additional merchant categories, which could support future revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles were mostly commentary or market chatter, including “Should You Buy Uber Stock Before the Huge Investor Update?” and a Zacks screening piece, with no clearly new fundamental development. Article Title Article Title

Some articles were mostly commentary or market chatter, including “Should You Buy Uber Stock Before the Huge Investor Update?” and a Zacks screening piece, with no clearly new fundamental development. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern remains that driverless technology could erode Uber’s competitive advantage over time, which is a key headwind for the stock. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial raised Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here