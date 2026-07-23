Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 15,867 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Arvest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,784 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,867 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.8% of Arvest Bank Trust Division's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Greenberg Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $954,000. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 161,343 shares of the company's stock worth $33,390,000 after acquiring an additional 26,450 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. Robinhood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,853,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,410,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $705,736,000 after acquiring an additional 28,370 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. HSBC set a $290.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.30.

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Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA approved J&J’s OTTAVA robotic surgery system, opening the door for Johnson & Johnson to compete in robotic soft-tissue surgery and potentially expand its medtech growth runway. Reuters article on OTTAVA approval

The FDA approved J&J’s OTTAVA robotic surgery system, opening the door for Johnson & Johnson to compete in robotic soft-tissue surgery and potentially expand its medtech growth runway. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also encouraged by the prospect of a phased launch of OTTAVA with select customers, suggesting J&J is preparing a commercial rollout after securing clearance. Medical Device Network article on OTTAVA launch plans

Investors are also encouraged by the prospect of a phased launch of OTTAVA with select customers, suggesting J&J is preparing a commercial rollout after securing clearance. Positive Sentiment: J&J also continues to look like a defensive income stock, with a newly declared quarterly dividend reinforcing its appeal to dividend-focused investors. Yahoo Finance dividend article

J&J also continues to look like a defensive income stock, with a newly declared quarterly dividend reinforcing its appeal to dividend-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: A federal judge cast doubt on roughly 69,000 talc-related cancer claims, but the court did not dismiss the litigation outright, so the legal overhang remains a mixed but potentially improving risk for J&J. Reuters talc litigation article

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $255.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $164.23 and a 1 year high of $269.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.40 and a 200 day moving average of $235.76. The company has a market cap of $615.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 21.48%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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