Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 25,242 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Arvest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,838 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 25,242 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division's holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,035,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,973,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $26,489,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $322.00 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $90.93 and a twelve month high of $438.50. The company's 50 day moving average is $340.44 and its 200 day moving average is $271.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $402.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is 19.62%.

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $360.51.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,102,312. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 104,621 shares of company stock worth $33,804,737 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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