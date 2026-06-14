Arvin Capital Management LP Grows Position in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Arvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) by 103.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,532 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 37,432 shares during the period. Equifax comprises about 3.0% of Arvin Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Arvin Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Equifax worth $15,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 12.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 458 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 148 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 16.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 4.0% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management lifted its position in Equifax by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $426,899.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,132,885.02. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $6,515,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 271,730 shares in the company, valued at $46,846,252. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $163.56 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $173.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.17. Equifax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.91 and a 52 week high of $275.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.12%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Equifax's payout ratio is 39.44%.

Equifax News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Equifax this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Equifax from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on Equifax from $226.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $226.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EFX

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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