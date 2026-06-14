Arvin Capital Management LP Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Arvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000. Bloom Energy accounts for 0.4% of Arvin Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BE shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho set a $285.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BE

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE stock opened at $260.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.21 and a 200-day moving average of $171.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $322.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,206.80 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy's revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,971,567.04. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $9,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 341,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at $95,342,949. This trade represents a 9.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 323,777 shares of company stock valued at $71,485,514 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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