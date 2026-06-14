Arvin Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Arvin Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,912 shares of the company's stock after selling 60,356 shares during the period. GE HealthCare Technologies accounts for 4.7% of Arvin Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Arvin Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $24,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 32,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,922,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,086,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,582,000 after acquiring an additional 29,897 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.6% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 478,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,970,000 after acquiring an additional 85,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 176,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,473,000 after acquiring an additional 14,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $65.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $89.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Peter J. Arduini bought 4,169 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.92 per share, with a total value of $249,806.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 259,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,544,686.08. This trade represents a 1.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $105,787.50. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 93,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,678,189.40. The trade was a 1.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,355 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GEHC. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.21.

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About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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