Arvin Capital Management LP Sells 32,670 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Arvin Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,800 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 32,670 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 7.4% of Arvin Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arvin Capital Management LP's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $39,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $468.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $527.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $643.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $608.95.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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