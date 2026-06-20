Arwa LLC Takes Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Arwa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,990 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. Amgen makes up about 1.1% of Arwa LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 29.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 25,859 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $337.60 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.83 and a 1 year high of $391.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.76. The company has a market cap of $182.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $295.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $354.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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