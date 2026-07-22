Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,788,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,277,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $38,396,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,699 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,546,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $29,607,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $24,252,196,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Broadcom

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. UBS Group set a $485.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,514,884.36. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $386.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.42, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.00 and a 52 week high of $495.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $399.63 and a 200 day moving average of $365.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is 43.33%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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