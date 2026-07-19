Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $8.11 Million Investment in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,828 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $8,111,000.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 975 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 206 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Valero Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Valero expanded its share repurchase authorization, which can boost earnings per share over time and indicates the board sees value in the stock. Valero Energy Expands Share Repurchase Authorization Program

Valero expanded its share repurchase authorization, which can boost earnings per share over time and indicates the board sees value in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Valero declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per share, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors and highlighting strong cash generation. Valero Energy Corporation Declares Regular Cash Dividend on Common Stock

Valero declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per share, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors and highlighting strong cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Energy stocks rose late Friday afternoon, with the broader sector gaining on the day, which likely provided a supportive backdrop for VLO shares. Sector Update: Energy Stocks Rise Late Afternoon

Energy stocks rose late Friday afternoon, with the broader sector gaining on the day, which likely provided a supportive backdrop for VLO shares. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, there was unusual put-option activity in Valero, suggesting some traders are hedging or positioning for near-term volatility rather than making a clear directional bet.

Separately, there was unusual put-option activity in Valero, suggesting some traders are hedging or positioning for near-term volatility rather than making a clear directional bet. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles also pointed to improving earnings estimates and momentum, which may be helping sentiment, though these were commentary pieces rather than new company announcements. Can Valero Energy (VLO) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $309.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $309.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $258.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.32.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $32.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.38 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Valero Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 32.61 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total transaction of $2,011,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,212.14. The trade was a 27.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $220.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Valero Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $222.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $259.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VLO

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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