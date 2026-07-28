Ashford Capital Management Inc. Buys 32,843 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SUPN

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals comprises about 4.1% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.11% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $33,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,908,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,428,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,263,811 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $60,398,000 after acquiring an additional 490,835 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,847.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 377,213 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $19,498,000 after acquiring an additional 364,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 842,890 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $40,282,000 after acquiring an additional 338,584 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $62.83.

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Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.54. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $59.68. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.23.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies. Since its founding in 2003, Supernus has focused on advancing treatments for neurological disorders, with an emphasis on improving patient quality of life through innovative dosage forms and sustained‐release formulations.

The company's marketed portfolio includes Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR, extended‐release antiepileptic medications designed to maintain stable drug levels for seizure control, as well as Qelbree (viloxazine extended‐release capsules), approved for the treatment of attention‐deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in pediatric and adult patients.

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