Ashford Capital Management Inc. Buys 42,186 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS - Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,512 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,186 shares during the quarter. GeneDx makes up approximately 1.4% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of GeneDx worth $11,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GeneDx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,220,502 shares of the company's stock worth $158,738,000 after buying an additional 52,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GeneDx by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,189,069 shares of the company's stock worth $154,650,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in GeneDx by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,092,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,154,000 after acquiring an additional 411,607 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in GeneDx by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,018,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,435,000 after acquiring an additional 474,167 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in GeneDx by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,288,000 after acquiring an additional 292,394 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeneDx News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GeneDx this week:

Negative Sentiment: Several law firms reiterated that a securities class action has been filed against GeneDx and certain executives on behalf of investors who bought shares between April 16, 2025, and May 4, 2026. The complaints allege violations of U.S. securities laws and seek damages for investors; the allegations have not been proven. Securities class action announcement

Several law firms reiterated that a securities class action has been filed against GeneDx and certain executives on behalf of investors who bought shares between April 16, 2025, and May 4, 2026. The complaints allege violations of U.S. securities laws and seek damages for investors; the allegations have not been proven. Negative Sentiment: The central allegations concern GeneDx’s acquisition of Fabric Genomics. Investors claim the company misrepresented the expected benefits and financial impact of the acquisition, while subsequent reassessment exposed a gap between acquisition promises and operating results. One notice associated the allegations with a roughly 49% decline in WGS shares during the relevant period. WGS shareholder alert

The central allegations concern GeneDx’s acquisition of Fabric Genomics. Investors claim the company misrepresented the expected benefits and financial impact of the acquisition, while subsequent reassessment exposed a gap between acquisition promises and operating results. One notice associated the allegations with a roughly 49% decline in WGS shares during the relevant period. Neutral Sentiment: The repeated notices from Bragar Eagel & Squire, Robbins LLP, Kahn Swick & Foti, Hagens Berman, Faruqi & Faruqi, DJS Law Group, Rosen Law Firm and Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman primarily encourage affected investors to contact counsel before the August 3 lead-plaintiff deadline. These announcements do not represent a new operating update or a final court determination. GeneDx class action deadline notice

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of GeneDx and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of GeneDx in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $170.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on WGS

GeneDx Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of WGS opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.49. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $170.87.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $102.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $112.46 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GeneDx

In other GeneDx news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 185,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $7,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,367,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $143,441,186.40. This trade represents a 5.81% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 533,758 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.86 per share, for a total transaction of $20,208,077.88. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,761,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $142,425,836.88. This represents a 16.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,256,420 shares of company stock worth $93,144,340 and have sold 21,699 shares worth $1,295,646. Company insiders own 25.17% of the company's stock.

About GeneDx

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx's laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

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