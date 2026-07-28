Ashford Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Vox Royalty Corp. $VOXR

Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR - Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,586,900 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 434,530 shares during the quarter. Vox Royalty accounts for 2.3% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.21% of Vox Royalty worth $18,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOXR. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vox Royalty during the second quarter valued at $1,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vox Royalty by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 413,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 137,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Vox Royalty from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Vox Royalty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Vox Royalty in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vox Royalty from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Vox Royalty in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.00.

View Our Latest Report on VOXR

Vox Royalty Stock Down 1.8%

Vox Royalty stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $297.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.50. Vox Royalty Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.72 million. Vox Royalty had a net margin of 190.73% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Vox Royalty Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vox Royalty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Vox Royalty's dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Vox Royalty Company Profile

Vox Royalty Corp. is a mining royalty and streaming company that acquires interest in precious and base metal projects around the world. By investing in royalty and metal stream agreements, the company provides non-dilutive financing to exploration and mining operators in exchange for a percentage of production revenue or metal offtake. This model allows Vox Royalty to build a steady cash-flow profile without the operational risks and capital expenditures associated with direct mine ownership.

Since its founding in 2018 and subsequent listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, Vox Royalty has assembled a diversified portfolio of royalty and stream interests covering gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel and other battery metals.

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