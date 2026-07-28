Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $25.82 Million Holdings in CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU - Free Report) by 97.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 533,268 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 263,218 shares during the quarter. CLEAR Secure comprises about 3.2% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 0.40% of CLEAR Secure worth $25,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CLEAR Secure by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,498 shares of the company's stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 101,476 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in CLEAR Secure by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CLEAR Secure in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in CLEAR Secure by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 52,755 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 64.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the company's stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YOU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CLEAR Secure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research downgraded CLEAR Secure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded CLEAR Secure from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.29.

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CLEAR Secure Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 1.08. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $62.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.37.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.38 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 68.98%. The company's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. CLEAR Secure's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CLEAR Secure

In other news, EVP Kyle Mclaughlin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $449,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,658,967.80. This represents a 21.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 11,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $650,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 22,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,332.26. This trade represents a 33.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,146. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

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