Ashford Capital Management Inc. Invests $12.61 Million in Sportradar Group AG $SRAD

Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 530,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,605,000. Sportradar Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Sportradar Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda raised its position in Sportradar Group by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda now owns 366,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 216,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sportradar Group by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,394,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,054 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,643,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,941,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Sportradar Group by 560.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 542,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,582,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

Sportradar Group stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 1.63. Sportradar Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 5.20%.The company had revenue of $401.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Carsten Koerl acquired 143,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,891,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,278,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,141,538.56. The trade was a 6.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Kurtz bought 8,000 shares of Sportradar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $103,760.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 30,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at $391,421.63. This trade represents a 36.07% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 357,893 shares of company stock worth $4,668,220.

More Sportradar Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sportradar Group this week:

Sportradar Group Profile

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

Further Reading

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