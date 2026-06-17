Ashford Capital Management Inc. Invests $9.47 Million in CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 270,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,473,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of CLEAR Secure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CLEAR Secure alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at CLEAR Secure

In other news, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 11,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $650,149.50. Following the transaction, the president owned 22,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,294,332.26. This represents a 33.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kyle Mclaughlin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $449,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,967.80. The trade was a 21.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,146. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YOU has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CLEAR Secure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised CLEAR Secure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLEAR Secure

CLEAR Secure Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of CLEAR Secure stock opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.08. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $62.73.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 68.98% and a net margin of 13.01%.The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. CLEAR Secure's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. CLEAR Secure's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

CLEAR Secure Profile

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CLEAR Secure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CLEAR Secure wasn't on the list.

While CLEAR Secure currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here