Ashford Capital Management Inc. Purchases 189,290 Shares of Sportradar Group AG $SRAD

Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD - Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,570 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 189,290 shares during the quarter. Sportradar Group makes up about 1.5% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Sportradar Group worth $12,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 10,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rajani Ramanathan acquired 8,003 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $99,957.47. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 38,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $486,448.03. The trade was a 25.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Kurtz bought 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $103,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,421.63. This trade represents a 36.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 357,893 shares of company stock worth $4,668,220.

Sportradar Group Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of SRAD opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sportradar Group AG has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The firm's 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 1.60.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $401.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.86 million. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sportradar Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRAD

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

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