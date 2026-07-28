Ashford Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,360 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $15,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 987,844 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $386,366,000 after acquiring an additional 533,499 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 614,647 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $240,401,000 after buying an additional 100,600 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $229,653,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 315,756 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $123,498,000 after acquiring an additional 50,846 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,832 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $102,435,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, insider Salmaan K. Allibhai sold 250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.17, for a total value of $77,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,134,214.65. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 22,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.66, for a total transaction of $6,832,852.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 308,048 shares in the company, valued at $93,233,807.68. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $361.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.74. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.20 and a 52 week high of $486.00.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $548.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $445.13 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 28.49%.The company's revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Kinsale Capital Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $366.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $362.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kinsale Capital Group

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc NYSE: KNSL is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company's product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

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