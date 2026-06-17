Ashford Capital Management Inc. Takes $9.36 Million Position in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,408 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $9,363,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of InterDigital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDCC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at $128,918,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in InterDigital by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $251,250,000 after buying an additional 123,686 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in InterDigital by 14,563.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 109,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $34,781,000 after buying an additional 108,499 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in InterDigital by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 309,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $69,433,000 after buying an additional 83,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in InterDigital by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 104,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $33,255,000 after buying an additional 74,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company's stock.

Get InterDigital alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.30, for a total value of $469,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 72,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,698,271.70. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $100,973.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,553.76. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,109. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InterDigital Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $287.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $299.42 and a 200-day moving average of $325.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.43. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.06 and a 52 week high of $412.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $205.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.85 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. InterDigital's payout ratio is 26.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDCC. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of InterDigital from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of InterDigital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterDigital presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $416.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IDCC

More InterDigital News

Here are the key news stories impacting InterDigital this week:

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider InterDigital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and InterDigital wasn't on the list.

While InterDigital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here