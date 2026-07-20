ASML Holding N.V. $ASML is WCM Investment Management LLC's 3rd Largest Position

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,523,796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 367,199 shares during the period. ASML makes up approximately 4.4% of WCM Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of ASML worth $1,910,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in ASML by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

Get ASML alerts: Sign Up

ASML Price Performance

ASML opened at $1,747.58 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $1,731.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,503.48. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $683.48 and a 12-month high of $1,999.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $687.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 30.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 40.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a $2.1507 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. ASML's payout ratio is 33.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,971.00 to $2,623.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,970.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

Trending Headlines about ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: ASML reported a Q2 earnings beat, with revenue and margins helped by stronger Installed Base Management sales and lithography shipments, and management raised its 2026 outlook again as AI-driven chip demand remains robust.

ASML reported a Q2 earnings beat, with revenue and margins helped by stronger Installed Base Management sales and lithography shipments, and management raised its 2026 outlook again as AI-driven chip demand remains robust. Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms turned more bullish, including JPMorgan raising its price target to $2,400 and other notes lifting fair value estimates on expectations for fuller EUV order books, stronger AI infrastructure demand, and better long-term shipment and margin assumptions.

Several Wall Street firms turned more bullish, including JPMorgan raising its price target to $2,400 and other notes lifting fair value estimates on expectations for fuller EUV order books, stronger AI infrastructure demand, and better long-term shipment and margin assumptions. Positive Sentiment: ASML’s High-NA EUV momentum and broader industry tailwinds are reinforcing its role as a key AI enabler, with analysts pointing to strong unit demand, capacity expansion, and improving pricing power as support for multi-year growth.

ASML’s High-NA EUV momentum and broader industry tailwinds are reinforcing its role as a key AI enabler, with analysts pointing to strong unit demand, capacity expansion, and improving pricing power as support for multi-year growth. Neutral Sentiment: ASML announced a quarterly dividend of $2.1507 per share, with the ex-dividend date set for July 28 and payment due August 5; this is a shareholder-return update rather than a major operating catalyst.

ASML announced a quarterly dividend of $2.1507 per share, with the ex-dividend date set for July 28 and payment due August 5; this is a shareholder-return update rather than a major operating catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some investors remain cautious because valuation is already rich, and analysts note that forward estimates may be constrained by slower sales growth, even as the company benefits from AI demand.

Some investors remain cautious because valuation is already rich, and analysts note that forward estimates may be constrained by slower sales growth, even as the company benefits from AI demand. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk is still a headwind, with China now expected to contribute about 20% of 2026 revenue and U.S.-China export restrictions creating uncertainty around future chipmaking equipment sales.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ASML, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASML wasn't on the list.

While ASML currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here