ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,489 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in ASML were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of ASML by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its position in shares of ASML by 78.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,757.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,485.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,339.11. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $683.48 and a 12-month high of $1,779.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.82.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 37.1 EPS for the current year.

ASML News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,589.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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