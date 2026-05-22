ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,706 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in ASML were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,352,596 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,213,705,000 after purchasing an additional 108,342 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,791,982,000 after purchasing an additional 577,448 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,079,948,000 after purchasing an additional 305,435 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 24.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,861,445,000 after purchasing an additional 385,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,805,733,000 after purchasing an additional 142,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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ASML News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported ASML’s CEO expects chip supply to remain tight as AI, satellite, and robotics demand outpaces industry capacity, reinforcing a favorable long-term demand outlook for ASML’s lithography tools. Article Title

Reuters reported ASML’s CEO expects chip supply to remain tight as AI, satellite, and robotics demand outpaces industry capacity, reinforcing a favorable long-term demand outlook for ASML’s lithography tools. Positive Sentiment: UBS named ASML its top semiconductor pick in Europe, raising its price target and lifting earnings estimates, which supports the stock’s recent strength. Article Title

UBS named ASML its top semiconductor pick in Europe, raising its price target and lifting earnings estimates, which supports the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Another UBS note said ASML offers an attractive risk/reward setup in European semiconductors, while Goldman Sachs also reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target, adding to bullish analyst momentum. Article Title

Another UBS note said ASML offers an attractive risk/reward setup in European semiconductors, while Goldman Sachs also reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target, adding to bullish analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: Technical coverage highlighted ASML breaking above key resistance and flashing a golden cross-style signal, which traders may view as confirmation of a short-term uptrend. Article Title

Technical coverage highlighted ASML breaking above key resistance and flashing a golden cross-style signal, which traders may view as confirmation of a short-term uptrend. Neutral Sentiment: ASML was also described as a key AI “pick-and-shovel” stock and a top holding for billionaire investor Ken Fisher, reinforcing its strategic importance in the AI buildout. Article Title

ASML was also described as a key AI “pick-and-shovel” stock and a top holding for billionaire investor Ken Fisher, reinforcing its strategic importance in the AI buildout. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s partnership with Tata Electronics to supply lithography technology for India’s first commercial chip fab expands ASML’s long-term growth footprint, though the near-term financial impact is still uncertain. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Freedom Capital raised shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASML to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,504.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,592.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $626.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.81. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $683.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1,603.49. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1,428.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,295.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. Analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 37.1 EPS for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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