ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Purchased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in ASML by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ASML News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morningstar lowered shares of ASML to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on ASML from $2,268.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,854.12.

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ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $1,726.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,711.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,483.36. The stock has a market cap of $678.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $683.48 and a one year high of $1,999.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

See Also

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