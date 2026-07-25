ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,443 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 46,575 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in ASML were worth $163,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 12.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in ASML by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its position in ASML by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ASML by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,150 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,970.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Stock Down 2.5%

ASML opened at $1,757.09 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $683.48 and a 12 month high of $1,999.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,754.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,524.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 52.71%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 43.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.1507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. ASML's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.74%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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