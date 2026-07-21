ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Sold by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,665 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.'s holdings in ASML were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ASML by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,652,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,532 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,526,411 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,633,046,000 after purchasing an additional 193,068 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,602 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $822,492,000 after purchasing an additional 148,948 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 669,985 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $716,790,000 after purchasing an additional 140,821 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ASML by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 297,337 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $318,109,000 after buying an additional 138,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

ASML Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,739.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $683.48 and a 52-week high of $1,999.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,735.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,508.17. The company has a market capitalization of $683.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 30.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 40.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.1507 per share. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.51%.

More ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ASML from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,970.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASML

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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