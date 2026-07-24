Aspen Grove Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Elemental Royalty Corp $ELE

Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Elemental Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:ELE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Elemental Royalty as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELE. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elemental Royalty during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of Elemental Royalty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Elemental Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elemental Royalty during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elemental Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $182,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Elemental Royalty to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Elemental Royalty from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elemental Royalty currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $32.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Elemental Royalty

Elemental Royalty Stock Performance

ELE stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 782.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23. Elemental Royalty Corp has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

Elemental Royalty (NASDAQ:ELE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $24.32 million for the quarter.

Elemental Royalty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Elemental Royalty's payout ratio is 600.00%.

Elemental Royalty Company Profile

Elemental Royalties NASDAQ: ELE is a publicly traded company that acquires and manages royalty and streaming interests in the mining sector. The firm focuses on securing long‑lived, low‑cost interests that provide ongoing, contractually defined payments or metal deliveries from producing and near‑term development mineral projects. By targeting royalties and streams rather than operating mines, the company seeks exposure to commodity price upside while avoiding the capital intensity and operating risks of miners.

Elemental Royalties’ activities include sourcing and negotiating royalty and stream transactions, performing technical and commercial due diligence on potential assets, and actively managing a diversified portfolio of interests.

Further Reading

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