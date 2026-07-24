Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Aspen Grove Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Elemental Royalty Corp $ELE

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Elemental Royalty logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Elemental Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:ELE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Elemental Royalty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELE. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elemental Royalty during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of Elemental Royalty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Elemental Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elemental Royalty during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elemental Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $182,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Elemental Royalty to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Elemental Royalty from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elemental Royalty currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $32.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Elemental Royalty

Elemental Royalty Stock Performance

ELE stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 782.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23. Elemental Royalty Corp has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

Elemental Royalty (NASDAQ:ELE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $24.32 million for the quarter.

Elemental Royalty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Elemental Royalty's payout ratio is 600.00%.

Elemental Royalty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elemental Royalties NASDAQ: ELE is a publicly traded company that acquires and manages royalty and streaming interests in the mining sector. The firm focuses on securing long‑lived, low‑cost interests that provide ongoing, contractually defined payments or metal deliveries from producing and near‑term development mineral projects. By targeting royalties and streams rather than operating mines, the company seeks exposure to commodity price upside while avoiding the capital intensity and operating risks of miners.

Elemental Royalties’ activities include sourcing and negotiating royalty and stream transactions, performing technical and commercial due diligence on potential assets, and actively managing a diversified portfolio of interests.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elemental Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:ELE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Elemental Royalty (NASDAQ:ELE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Elemental Royalty Right Now?

Before you consider Elemental Royalty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Elemental Royalty wasn't on the list.

While Elemental Royalty currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
The Weekly Options Trick Wall Street Doesn't Advertise
The Weekly Options Trick Wall Street Doesn't Advertise
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines