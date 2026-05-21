Aspen Investment Management Inc Acquires 5,823 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,026 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises 0.9% of Aspen Investment Management Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc's holdings in Corning were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 58.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Corning Stock Up 2.7%

Corning stock opened at $180.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $155.43 billion, a PE ratio of 86.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $211.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.19 and a 200 day moving average of $121.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.Corning's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Corning's dividend payout ratio is 53.59%.

Key Headlines Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC restated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Corning from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Corning from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $177.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corning

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $4,124,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,301.10. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $21,365,550.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 750,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $116,618,391.45. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 170,774 shares of company stock worth $28,148,435 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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