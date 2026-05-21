Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,171 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.9% of Aspen Investment Management Inc's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 511 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 15,770 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $13,862,000 after buying an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 293,273 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $257,787,000 after buying an additional 16,909 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $981.97 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $885.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $882.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $582.50 and a 12 month high of $984.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.12 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. HSBC raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, CICC Research raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $943.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reportedly won the lead left underwriting role for SpaceX’s expected IPO, a marquee assignment that could boost investment banking fees and reinforce the firm’s standing in high-profile capital markets deals. Article Title

Goldman Sachs reportedly won the lead left underwriting role for SpaceX’s expected IPO, a marquee assignment that could boost investment banking fees and reinforce the firm’s standing in high-profile capital markets deals. Positive Sentiment: Goldman also received a price target upgrade to $980 from CICC Research with an “outperform” rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock. Article Title

Goldman also received a price target upgrade to $980 from CICC Research with an “outperform” rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s recent macro and trading commentary has remained constructive, including a view that market volatility and AI-related themes can create opportunities for clients and the firm. Article Title

Goldman’s recent macro and trading commentary has remained constructive, including a view that market volatility and AI-related themes can create opportunities for clients and the firm. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman has been shifting crypto exposure away from direct altcoin ETF holdings and toward infrastructure and trading platforms, which looks like a strategic repositioning rather than a direct earnings driver. Article Title

Goldman has been shifting crypto exposure away from direct altcoin ETF holdings and toward infrastructure and trading platforms, which looks like a strategic repositioning rather than a direct earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that CFO Denis Coleman sold shares are worth noting, but the transaction appears to be a partial sale and does not by itself change the long-term outlook. Article Title

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

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