Aspen Investment Management Inc Takes Position in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,064 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1,616.7% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald's by 735.7% in the third quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company's stock.

Get McDonald's alerts: Sign Up

McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of McDonald's stock opened at $280.39 on Thursday. McDonald's Corporation has a 1 year low of $271.98 and a 1 year high of $341.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.54. The company has a market capitalization of $199.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.McDonald's's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on McDonald's from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on McDonald's from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on McDonald's in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 target price on McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $334.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCD

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total transaction of $2,066,731.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,567.39. This trade represents a 73.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $806,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,578,800. The trade was a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,973. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider McDonald's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McDonald's wasn't on the list.

While McDonald's currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here