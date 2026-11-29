Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,508,480 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 395,834 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up 15.3% of Aspex Management HK Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned 1.83% of Synopsys worth $1,525,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,228,099,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $747,400,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $692,074,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $539,986,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $491,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $421.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.55 and a fifty-two week high of $539.48. The stock's 50-day moving average is $451.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.00. The firm has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.43, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, October 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Share repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a "buy" rating and set a $640.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $577.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synopsys

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, insider Aart de Geus sold 24,641 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.44, for a total value of $10,335,421.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 120,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,518,611.92. The trade was a 16.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $4,585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,358,500. This represents a 28.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $40,227,707. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc. develops software and intellectual property used to design and verify semiconductors and electronic systems. Its electronic design automation (EDA) tools support work across the chip-design process, including simulation, verification, implementation and manufacturing preparation. The company also provides semiconductor IP, such as pre-designed processor cores and interface technologies that customers can incorporate into their chips. Its software-integrity products help organizations test and assess the security and quality of software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report).

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