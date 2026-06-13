Aspex Management HK Ltd Invests $535.98 Million in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,873,869 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $535,977,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 10.8% of Aspex Management HK Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Syntax Research Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.2%

NVDA stock opened at $205.19 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $140.85 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. The firm's 50-day moving average is $206.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CICC Research raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. New Street Research decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,526,363.40. The trade was a 19.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,619,457 shares of company stock worth $332,073,643. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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