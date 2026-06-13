Aspex Management HK Ltd Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,031,838 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $199,723,000. Teradyne makes up about 4.0% of Aspex Management HK Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned approximately 0.66% of Teradyne as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 243 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $403.20 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $422.11. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.25.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $370.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.80.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total value of $348,132.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,203,344.42. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,941 shares of company stock worth $3,751,992. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Further Reading

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