Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,312,948 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,352,747 shares during the period. CoreWeave accounts for 9.0% of Aspex Management HK Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned 2.25% of CoreWeave worth $898,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in CoreWeave by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 8,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CoreWeave by 2,308.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,490,103 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,239 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Stance Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 19,509 shares of the company's stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth $353,000.

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CoreWeave Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $43.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.73. CoreWeave Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $138.25.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.50. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.63%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 168.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CoreWeave Inc. will post -5.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CoreWeave

In related news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 200,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $17,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,656,539.78. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 156,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $12,734,280.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 123,313 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,040.19. The trade was a 55.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,294,147 shares of company stock valued at $195,661,978. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CoreWeave from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $176.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson set a $89.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CoreWeave from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.66.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CoreWeave

Key Stories Impacting CoreWeave

These are some of the CRWV stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Renewed buying in AI-infrastructure names supported CoreWeave, despite recent heavy selling and ongoing concerns about debt-funded data-center expansion. Why CoreWeave and Nebius stocks are rising despite debt risks

Renewed buying in AI-infrastructure names supported CoreWeave, despite recent heavy selling and ongoing concerns about debt-funded data-center expansion. Negative Sentiment: Credit markets are signaling serious concern: CoreWeave’s 2031 bonds fell to record lows, with yields near 18%, while the cost of default protection reportedly reached a record 15.34%. Prediction-market bankruptcy odds also rose to 21%, weighing on confidence in the company’s debt-funded expansion. CoreWeave default insurance costs hit a record

Credit markets are signaling serious concern: CoreWeave’s 2031 bonds fell to record lows, with yields near 18%, while the cost of default protection reportedly reached a record 15.34%. Prediction-market bankruptcy odds also rose to 21%, weighing on confidence in the company’s debt-funded expansion. Negative Sentiment: Reports of insider selling and worries about “neocloud” companies added to the pressure, highlighting investor unease even as the shares found buyers. CoreWeave gives up early gains amid neocloud worries

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a cloud computing company that provides specialized infrastructure for artificial intelligence, machine learning and other demanding workloads. Its services include access to graphics processing units (GPUs), along with computing, storage, networking and software tools designed to help customers develop and run applications. The company was founded in 2017 and initially focused on cryptocurrency mining before shifting to cloud services. Its platform is built to support large-scale workloads, including AI model training and inference, visual effects and scientific computing.

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