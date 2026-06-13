Aspex Management HK Ltd Reduces Position in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Aspex Management HK Ltd trimmed its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,109,525 shares of the company's stock after selling 62,808 shares during the quarter. PDD accounts for 7.1% of Aspex Management HK Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned about 0.22% of PDD worth $352,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in PDD by 595.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 281.7% during the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 271 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PDD during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 314.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 720.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key PDD News

Here are the key news stories impacting PDD this week:

PDD Stock Performance

PDD stock opened at $81.56 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $78.87 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41. The business's 50-day moving average is $95.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.40. The company has a market cap of $116.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of -0.02.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($1.02). PDD had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Arete Research raised PDD from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PDD from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on PDD from $132.00 to $110.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura downgraded PDD from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDD has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PDD

PDD Profile

PDD NASDAQ: PDD is the holding company best known for operating Pinduoduo, a China-based, mobile-first e-commerce platform that emphasizes interactive, social shopping and group-buying mechanics to drive user engagement and low prices. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Colin Huang, the business has grown by connecting consumers directly with merchants and manufacturers, with particular emphasis on value-oriented goods and fresh agricultural produce. The company is based in Shanghai and completed a U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD - Free Report).

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