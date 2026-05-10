ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Has $6.13 Million Holdings in Bunge Global SA $BG

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lessened its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,769 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 10,404 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.'s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in Bunge Global by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 129,241 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in Bunge Global by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 31,410 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in Bunge Global by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,413 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in Bunge Global by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 133,030 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company's stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BG shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $80.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Get Our Latest Report on BG

Bunge Global Stock Up 0.9%

Bunge Global stock opened at $124.88 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $133.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.86. Bunge Global had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company's revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Bunge Global's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bunge Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bunge Global wasn't on the list.

While Bunge Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here