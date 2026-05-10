ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Increases Stake in Ford Motor Company $F

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,495 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 105,991 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.'s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 108,669 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,720 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 251,543 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 50,642 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,124,191 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

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Ford Motor Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of F opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $43.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio is presently -38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered Ford Motor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.80 to $12.80 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on F

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 140,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,912,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,072,132. This represents a 3.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

See Also

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