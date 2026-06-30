Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 14,500 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. $VECO

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO - Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,390 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.19% of Veeco Instruments worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $1,808,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820,357 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $52,026,000 after acquiring an additional 495,767 shares during the period. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $1,572,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 11.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 746,429 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $22,714,000 after acquiring an additional 74,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,663,310 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $233,195,000 after acquiring an additional 62,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company's stock.

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Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

VECO opened at $69.47 on Tuesday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $158.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.07 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 3.49%. Veeco Instruments's quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Veeco Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.320 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard A. Damore sold 43,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $2,653,087.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 112,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,835,581.74. This trade represents a 27.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 85,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,475. The trade was a 10.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 339,055 shares of company stock worth $20,705,270. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VECO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Veeco Instruments to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc NASDAQ: VECO is a leading supplier of process equipment for the semiconductor, data storage, wireless communications, power electronics and advanced packaging industries. The company designs, manufactures and services precision tools used to grow, deposit and etch thin films on substrates, enabling the fabrication of chips, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and high-density storage devices. Veeco's platforms are deployed across fabrication facilities worldwide, where they support key processes in materials science and device manufacturing.

Veeco's product portfolio spans molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD), ion beam etch and deposition, and high-precision wet and dry etch systems.

Further Reading

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