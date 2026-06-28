Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 84,882 Shares of nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 351.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,029 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 84,882 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of nVent Electric worth $12,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Faithward Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the company's stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company's stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 35.2% in the first quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company's stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Galaxy Digital Capital Management GP LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $912,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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nVent Electric Stock Down 5.0%

NVT opened at $163.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. nVent Electric PLC has a one year low of $68.90 and a one year high of $184.64. The business's fifty day moving average is $161.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

nVent Electric announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Saturday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on NVT shares. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised nVent Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $218.00 price objective on nVent Electric and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $189.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on nVent Electric

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $677,843.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 49,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,257,472.61. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $642,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,250. This trade represents a 94.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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