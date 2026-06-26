Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 1,019.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,929 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after buying an additional 134,718 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of FedEx worth $52,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 12.0% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,225,160 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $3,826,055,000 after buying an additional 1,742,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in FedEx by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,521,691 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $2,763,824,000 after acquiring an additional 382,848 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,133,231 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $1,482,785,000 after purchasing an additional 318,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,778 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $1,443,666,000 after buying an additional 45,818 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,618,898 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $853,372,000 after acquiring an additional 108,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company's stock.

Get FedEx alerts: Sign Up

Key FedEx News

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Positive Sentiment: FedEx posted a Q4 earnings beat, with adjusted EPS of $6.31 and revenue of $25.01 billion, both above estimates. Management also raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook and said volume trends improved, including stronger U.S. domestic and international export package demand. Article Title

FedEx posted a Q4 earnings beat, with adjusted EPS of $6.31 and revenue of $25.01 billion, both above estimates. Management also raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook and said volume trends improved, including stronger U.S. domestic and international export package demand. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America highlighted strong underlying momentum, saying the selloff appears driven more by reporting-transition “noise” than by operational weakness, and kept a bullish view on the stock. Article Title

Bank of America highlighted strong underlying momentum, saying the selloff appears driven more by reporting-transition “noise” than by operational weakness, and kept a bullish view on the stock. Positive Sentiment: FedEx announced $4.15 billion in cash tender offers for debt, which could help improve balance-sheet efficiency and support future shareholder returns if successfully executed. Article Title

FedEx announced $4.15 billion in cash tender offers for debt, which could help improve balance-sheet efficiency and support future shareholder returns if successfully executed. Neutral Sentiment: FedEx Freight, now a standalone business, said it expects margin growth in the second half of the year and reported revenue that beat expectations in its first standalone earnings report. That may support the broader thesis, but it is not directly lifting FedEx’s core stock reaction today. Article Title

FedEx Freight, now a standalone business, said it expects margin growth in the second half of the year and reported revenue that beat expectations in its first standalone earnings report. That may support the broader thesis, but it is not directly lifting FedEx’s core stock reaction today. Negative Sentiment: Several outlets and analysts said the stock fell because operating margins dropped, the 2026 outlook disappointed some investors, and the freight spin-off created added uncertainty about near-term profitability. Article Title

Several outlets and analysts said the stock fell because operating margins dropped, the 2026 outlook disappointed some investors, and the freight spin-off created added uncertainty about near-term profitability. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen cut its price target on FedEx, adding to the cautious analyst tone after earnings and reinforcing concerns that profit recovery may take longer than expected. Article Title

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, EVP Gina F. Adams sold 20,450 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.45, for a total transaction of $7,493,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,110,229.35. The trade was a 51.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total value of $6,164,087.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,017,070.44. The trade was a 60.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,104 shares of company stock valued at $17,599,006. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FedEx from $356.73 to $359.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $289.89 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $397.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on FedEx from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $356.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Stock Up 3.8%

NYSE:FDX opened at $328.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.88 and a twelve month high of $345.36. The company has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company's 50 day moving average is $364.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.07 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2027 guidance at 16.900-18.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 21.59 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. FedEx's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FedEx, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FedEx wasn't on the list.

While FedEx currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here