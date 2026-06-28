Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA - Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,035 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 29,896 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $16,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,102 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $336,137,000 after acquiring an additional 987,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $173,767,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6,076.4% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 602,503 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $119,512,000 after purchasing an additional 592,748 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,426,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,369,057 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $455,167,000 after purchasing an additional 324,239 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 3.3%

NYSE:RGA opened at $215.37 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $165.52 and a 12-month high of $229.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $208.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $6.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 4.92%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 26.88 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Reinsurance Group of America's payout ratio is 20.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $251.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RGA

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 414 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $88,989.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,502,987.55. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 7,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.58, for a total value of $1,474,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,938 shares in the company, valued at $829,264.04. This represents a 64.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated NYSE: RGA is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company's offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA's product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

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