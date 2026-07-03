Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,746 shares of the company's stock after selling 155,362 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s holdings in Celsius were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $140,803,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $115,321,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $70,632,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Celsius by 389.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter valued at about $59,382,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Celsius Trading Up 4.0%

Celsius stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.12, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. Celsius had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $782.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Celsius's revenue for the quarter was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CELH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Celsius from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.90.

View Our Latest Report on CELH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John Fieldly purchased 8,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $248,826.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 937,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,526,174.40. This represents a 0.91% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hal Kravitz acquired 8,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,732.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 227,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,753,407.34. This represents a 3.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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