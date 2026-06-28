Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Free Report) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,080 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 1,295,666 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s holdings in Workday were worth $15,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 1,585 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $179,184.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 31,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,557,344.35. This trade represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 107,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $12,281,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 105,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,001,848.25. This trade represents a 50.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 774,814 shares of company stock valued at $99,846,591. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Workday from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, June 11th. William Blair upgraded Workday to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Workday from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

Workday News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors appear to be re-rating Workday after its latest quarterly results showed solid revenue growth, stronger-than-expected earnings, and an increased full-year operating margin outlook, reinforcing confidence in the company’s execution and demand trends.

Investors appear to be re-rating Workday after its latest quarterly results showed solid revenue growth, stronger-than-expected earnings, and an increased full-year operating margin outlook, reinforcing confidence in the company’s execution and demand trends. Positive Sentiment: Workday’s AI and data-platform efforts are helping sentiment, including its AWS Data Cloud integration and broader AI product push, which may support future growth as enterprises spend more on AI-enabled software.

Workday’s AI and data-platform efforts are helping sentiment, including its AWS Data Cloud integration and broader AI product push, which may support future growth as enterprises spend more on AI-enabled software. Positive Sentiment: A market rotation into software has also lifted shares, with investors favoring names like Workday over semiconductors in the latest move across the market.

A market rotation into software has also lifted shares, with investors favoring names like Workday over semiconductors in the latest move across the market. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment has improved, highlighted by Monness Crespi & Hardt upgrading Workday to buy with a $150 price target, adding to a generally constructive analyst backdrop.

Wall Street sentiment has improved, highlighted by Monness Crespi & Hardt upgrading Workday to with a $150 price target, adding to a generally constructive analyst backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Recent insider selling by major shareholder David Duffield was disclosed under a pre-arranged trading plan, which may limit its significance for day-to-day trading but is still something investors may watch.

Recent insider selling by major shareholder David Duffield was disclosed under a pre-arranged trading plan, which may limit its significance for day-to-day trading but is still something investors may watch. Negative Sentiment: Workday continues to face a lawsuit tied to alleged AI bias in job-screening tools, creating a legal overhang that could temper enthusiasm if the case escalates.

Workday Stock Up 9.2%

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $124.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.36 and a 1 year high of $249.85.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Workday had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

Featured Stories

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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