Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $125.02 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633,008 shares of the company's stock after selling 154,761 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.34% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $125,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 142 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,151 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.02, for a total value of $249,790.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,565.48. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,419 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,016,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,988 shares in the company, valued at $26,217,240. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 570,015 shares of company stock valued at $128,432,857 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $236.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.69, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.63 and a 12-month high of $264.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $320.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $293.00 to $287.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $292.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Key Stories Impacting Take-Two Interactive Software

Here are the key news stories impacting Take-Two Interactive Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rockstar confirmed GTA VI pre-orders will begin June 25 and that the game will launch on November 19, 2026 at a $79.99 premium price, reinforcing expectations for strong revenue and margin upside from the franchise. Article Title

Rockstar confirmed will begin June 25 and that the game will launch on at a premium price, reinforcing expectations for strong revenue and margin upside from the franchise. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America and BTIG both turned more bullish on TTWO, with BTIG initiating coverage at Buy and BofA raising its price target to $368 , reflecting optimism about higher long-term monetization from the GTA franchise and GTA Online. Article Title

both turned more bullish on TTWO, with BTIG initiating coverage at and BofA raising its price target to , reflecting optimism about higher long-term monetization from the GTA franchise and GTA Online. Positive Sentiment: Analysts said the new GTA installment could generate substantially stronger bookings and that the premium launch pricing may support a “cash cow” narrative for the stock. Article Title

Analysts said the new GTA installment could generate substantially stronger bookings and that the premium launch pricing may support a “cash cow” narrative for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: One director, Jon Moses , sold 500 shares, a relatively small insider transaction that does not appear material to the overall story. Article Title

One director, , sold 500 shares, a relatively small insider transaction that does not appear material to the overall story. Negative Sentiment: At least one commentary piece questioned whether TTWO’s valuation can be justified if GTA VI faces delays, execution risks, or broader disruption in the gaming market. Article Title

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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