Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $16.80 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,591 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 45,216 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $16,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ossiam increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 165 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $562,242.24. This trade represents a 86.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $168.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $140.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point set a $120.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $146.50.

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Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $130.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.06 and a 200-day moving average of $154.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.49. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $112.23 and a 12 month high of $232.07.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $668.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.55 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

See Also

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