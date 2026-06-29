Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $6.28 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,131 shares of the company's stock after selling 379,223 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 202,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 668,243 shares of the company's stock worth $38,531,000 after buying an additional 44,267 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 438.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637,678 shares of the company's stock worth $209,749,000 after buying an additional 2,962,270 shares in the last quarter. Rayburn West Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company's stock.

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Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $73.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. The business's fifty day moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.83. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $74.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 298.69% and a net margin of 34.34%.The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Altria Group's payout ratio is presently 88.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In related news, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $418,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 73,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,700.25. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $145,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,821,401.12. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Altria Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Altria Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Altria Group

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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