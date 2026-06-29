Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $7.15 Million Stake in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,616 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $143.88.

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Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $116.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day moving average of $115.88. Genuine Parts Company has a 1 year low of $90.78 and a 1 year high of $151.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 988.37%.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $43,296.95. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,700.37. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

See Also

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