Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Nova Ltd. $NVMI

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,955 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 14,332 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.29% of Nova worth $39,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nova in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,115 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Nova by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nova by 579.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Nova by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,284 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $208,293,000 after acquiring an additional 26,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company's stock.

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Nova Stock Up 2.4%

NVMI stock opened at $534.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.61, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.75. Nova Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $232.73 and a fifty-two week high of $615.99.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Nova had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 29.21%.The firm had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.02 million. Nova's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Nova has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eitan Oppenhaim sold 1,504 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.48, for a total value of $781,297.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,463,892.64. This trade represents a 18.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Yaniv Garty sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.49, for a total transaction of $219,172.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,048,530.62. This trade represents a 17.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,887 shares of company stock worth $2,661,785. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NVMI. Morgan Stanley set a $494.00 price objective on shares of Nova in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Nova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Nova from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Nova from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nova from $520.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $545.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nova

Nova Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd NASDAQ: NVMI develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company's core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

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